Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Laboon Sailors Provide Assistance to Distressed Mariners

    Laboon Sailors Provide Assistance to Distressed Mariners

    Courtesy Photo | 240311-N-DY413-3143 GULF OF ADEN (March 11, 2024) Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class...... read more read more

    GULF OF ADEN

    03.13.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    GULF OF ADEN – Crew members from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) provided assistance to three mariners on a disabled vessel in the international waters of the Gulf of Aden, March 11.

    Following a distress signal from the mariners, Laboon Sailors embarked a rigid-hull inflatable boat to offer assistance. After determining the vessel was disabled, the Sailors brought the mariners back to their ship.

    None of the mariners appeared to be injured. They were turned over to a regional coast guard.

    “The Sailors of Team Laboon continue to prove their excellence,” said Cmdr. Eric Blomberg, Laboon commanding officer. “Assisting mariners at sea is inherently dangerous, but the team executed without hesitation – without fear – to extend their compassion to people in distress. I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this team.”

    Laboon is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 01:37
    Story ID: 466029
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 48
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laboon Sailors Provide Assistance to Distressed Mariners, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Laboon Sailors Provide Assistance to Distressed Mariners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Gulf of Aden
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    U.S. Navy
    USS Laboon
    cgheck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT