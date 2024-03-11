Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laboon Sailors Provide Assistance to Distressed Mariners

    GULF OF ADEN

    03.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240311-N-DY413-3143 GULF OF ADEN (March 11, 2024) Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) approach a disabled vessel in the Gulf of Aden, March 11, to assist three stranded mariners. USS Laboon is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 01:37
    VIRIN: 240311-N-DY413-3143
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laboon Sailors Provide Assistance to Distressed Mariners, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Gulf of Aden
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    U.S. Navy
    USS Laboon

