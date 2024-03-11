240311-N-DY413-3143 GULF OF ADEN (March 11, 2024) Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) approach a disabled vessel in the Gulf of Aden, March 11, to assist three stranded mariners. USS Laboon is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 01:37 Photo ID: 8284701 VIRIN: 240311-N-DY413-3143 Resolution: 5256x3504 Size: 2.6 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 14 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Laboon Sailors Provide Assistance to Distressed Mariners, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.