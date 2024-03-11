MOPP! (there it is): OV 24-1 tests RAB readiness

Photo By Senior Airman Andrew Bertain | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Security Forces Squadron, 86th Medical Group and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Andrew Bertain | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Security Forces Squadron, 86th Medical Group and 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department provide first aid while responing to an active shooter drill during Operation Varsity 24-1, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 7, 2024. The active shooter drill is a semi-annual codification that the 86th Airlift Wing must complete to assess emergency management and response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain) see less | View Image Page

Team Ramstein completed its first iteration of Operation Varsity, OV 24-1, for the year after a busy week of training, March 8, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



This iteration was a continuation of OV 23-2 from May, 2023, focused on testing the base’s readiness to operate in dispersed locations as well as our emergency response on base.



“OV 24-1 is a combined effort from the 86th Airlift Wing Inspector General office and wing inspection teams to evaluate our wings ability to survive and operate in a contested environment,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kai Gose, 86th AW IG readiness planner.



Agencies from around base fired on all cylinders to push their Airmen throughout a week of simulated conventional air, ground, chemical and cyber attacks meanwhile the 86ths AW’s airlift operations continued its mission in various locations, after dispersing its C-130J Super Hercules fleet around the U.S. Air Forces in Europe.



“We made a lot of strides in practicing Agile Combat Employment and learned what it’s going to look like for the future of the mobility community,” said Capt. Dave Carruth, 86th AW IG, director of inspections. “We focused on what command and control looks like between our dispersed assets and home station. We learned how we need to communicate with our geographically separated units while Ramstein AB is under emergency situations.”





While OV 24-1 was held primarily to meet annual readiness training requirements for the 86th AW, there was also an active shooter scenario that incorporated the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 521st Air Mobility Wing, making this multi-wing exercise a unique combination between readiness and emergency management procedures.



“The main takeaway from the exercise is that the 86th AW and our mission partners are postured for success,” said Gose. “We’re more focused than ever on improving readiness and our ACE tactics in the future.”



OV 24-2 is scheduled for later this summer and will focus on testing emergency management capabilities.