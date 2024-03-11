USNS William McLean Returns to Norfolk from Sixth Fleet Deployment

Photo By LaShawn Sykes | Norfolk, Va. (March 12, 2024) – Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) USNS William...... read more read more Photo By LaShawn Sykes | Norfolk, Va. (March 12, 2024) – Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) returned to Naval Station Norfolk (NAVSTA) March 11, after completing an eventful five-month deployment in U.S. Sixth Fleet, as the primary Combat Logistics Force (CLF) vessel assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) and USS Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG) operations in the Mediterranean Sea. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk, Va. (March 12, 2024) – Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) returned to Naval Station Norfolk (NAVSTA) March 11, after completing an eventful five-month deployment in U.S. Sixth Fleet, as the primary Combat Logistics Force (CLF) vessel assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) and USS Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG) operations in the Mediterranean Sea.



Deployed with a crew of 119 Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARS), 77 of which reside in the Hampton Roads area, William McLean safely executed the delivery of more than 6.2 million gallons for fuel and the transfer of 3,329 pallets of vital stores and ordnance. “Your efforts were instrumental in increasing the sustainability of our Navy warships operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.,” said Capt. Jaime M. Murdock, commodore of Military Sealift Command – Atlantic in Norfolk, Va.



This was a very successful five-month deployment, said Capt. Timothy R. Lockwood, shipmaster of USNS William McLean. “The ability to sustain the warfighter, given the high op tempo of the Eastern Mediterranean, along with world events, was magnificent. I am so very proud of the William McLean crew who performed in an outstanding and professional manner while maintaining safety as a top priority.”



When called upon, MSC’s CIVMARS have a tradition of going into harm’s way, wherever and whenever, to deliver equipment and personnel to the Navy’s warfighters at sea.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.



