35th Fighter Wing Conducts Bilateral MCA Training

During the first week of March, the 35th Fighter Wing conducted the first bilateral Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) training with Airmen from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), providing an opportunity for Airmen from both nations to work closely as they learn useful mission critical skills.

MCA training stresses the importance of adaptability, instilling a set of practical skills that allows Airmen to fit into a variety of roles if the need ever arises. The exercise is centered around the ability to establish an operating base quickly and effectively.

Participants performed a variety of tasks, preparing them for real world scenarios. They built tents, established communications, prepped cargo, operated machinery, repaired a simulated airfield and set a defense perimeter. Members are required to pass a capstone test without the aid of an instructor to prove their proficiency with their newfound skills before they are accredited as MCA trained.

“We’re a team, we need to operate like a team,” said U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Mark Ward, 35th FW Agile Combat Employment (ACE) noncommissioned officer in charge. “We need to get away from the mentality that we can’t work outside of our career fields and tear down these self-imposed restrictions.”

Expanding upon career specific skills was only one component of this exercise, it also focused on the importance of interoperability. The class consisted of both USAF and JASDF Airmen, emphasizing cohesion and fostering a sense of camaraderie.

“I hope that this exercise strengthens our bond more with our JASDF counterparts,” expressed Airman 1st Class Elijah Emmanuel, 35th Operations Support Squadron radar, airfield and weather systems technician. “I love it when we talk and interact. I definitely plan on reaching out to them even after this.”

With an emphasis on readiness and adaptability, training and working closely with allies is essential to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The situation surrounding Japan is changing year by year,” said JASDF Technical Sgt. Takumi Koshizawa, 3rd Air Wing F-35 Weapons and Armament crewman. “It is important that we combine our abilities to accomplish the mission, that is why I wanted to participate in the MCA training.”

While it is impossible to exercise and train for every possible contingency, the 35th FW strives to be always prepared and ready. MCA instructors help ensure both U.S. and Japanese Airmen not only have adaptable skillsets, but also the ability to communicate and work cohesively.

