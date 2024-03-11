Operational Demonstration Puts STE LTS Products into the Hands of Soldiers

Photo By Ariana Aubuchon | 1st Battalion Infantry Soldiers take part in an operational demonstration of the...... read more read more Photo By Ariana Aubuchon | 1st Battalion Infantry Soldiers take part in an operational demonstration of the Synthetic Training Environment Live Training Systems (STE LTS) fielded by the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, La. During the last week of January throughout February, the Soldiers trained with the STE LTS Claymore mine, mortar, grenade, and Stinger synthetic weapons systems to determine if the systems accurately portray a live fire weapon. Synthetic training allows the Soldiers to take part in more reps and sets than they would with live fire while reducing training costs and improving safety. (U.S. Army photo by Ariana Aubuchon) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers took part in an operational demonstration of some of the Synthetic Training Environment Live Training Systems (STE LTS) fielded by the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, La., in late January and into February.



During the operational demonstration, the Soldiers trained with the STE LTS Claymore mine, mortar, grenade, and Stinger synthetic weapons systems to determine if the systems accurately portray a live fire weapon.



Soldiers came to Fort Johnson to test the LTS systems and relay feedback on the effects of these systems on live fire training, as well as detail the pros and cons of STE LTS over traditional Army training. This demonstration of the STE LTS products tested the capabilities of the next generation of devices that will be used for force-on-force training in the future.



“The way the Soldiers have to employ these LTS systems is exact, or almost exact in how to employ a real device so it builds that muscle memory, and that skill level training to execute, employ, set up and utilize that particular piece of equipment, whatever their objective may be,” said 1st Sgt. Drew with 1st Battalion, 509 Infantry Division. “The positive effect is that you have well trained, lethal units who are not having their hardest day, Day One, in combat when they step off. They are utilizing it here in training, where they are getting the functions and practice and are able to learn under those who are well trained and knowledgeable in these weapons systems.”



As the Army makes the transition from traditional training and older models of synthetic systems, such as Multi-Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES), the STE LTS prototypes provide the most realistic combat environment available to Soldiers. The methods used with these devices is to accurately portray a combat system for any rotation of Combat Training Center (CTC) Soldiers, allowing them to train to the highest capability.



By creating synthetic weapons that portray accurate size, weight and systematic process to a live fire weapon, the Soldiers train with more reps and sets than they would with live fire, as they are able to do so in a more cost effective and less dangerous way, while also rapidly improving their skills.



Pfc. Fisher, 68W with the 1st Battalion, 509 Infantry Division, who worked with the grenades and Claymores during the Operational Demo, said that this new training would allow a new demographic on how we would see it in real life.



“They work, throw, and set up the exact same way as we would see it with traditional grenades and Claymores,” Fisher said. It’s also going to let us have a more realistic feel for when we are out operating in the box, where we’ll be able to adjudicate those injuries rather than it being guess work. You can actually see it.”



2nd Lt. Scwartz, 13A with the 1st Battalion, 509 Infantry Division added, “These hands-on experiences with these simulated devices are definitely going to help familiarize us and Soldiers who have not been able to train on these types of equipment and will let them be familiar with it when they get to an actual battlefield.”



STE LTS Program Officer, Shayla Parker, from the Project Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE) staff at PEO STRI, summed up the benefits of the operational demonstration by saying STE LTS is providing warfighters with realistic training products to aid their overall mission readiness.



“As we aim towards the goal of Army 2030, the synthetic environment allows Soldiers to improve their skills at a rapid rate, through minimalized danger and reduced cost, preparing them to ultimately be more lethal warfighters through the digital world,” Parker said.