Free Advance Screening of ‘Road House’ Coming to Army & Air Force Exchange Service Reel Time Theaters Worldwide

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering free advance screenings of Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming action film “Road House” at Reel Time Theaters worldwide on March 16.



A reimagining of the 1980s cult classic, “Road House” releases for streaming March 21 on Prime Video.



Moviegoers can find more information and showtimes on their local Exchange’s Facebook page and at the Reel Time Movie Guide. The free advance screening is the Exchange’s 399th free distributor appreciation advance screening of a major motion picture and fifth of 2024.



ROAD HOUSE

Director: Doug Liman

Story by: Anthony Bagarozzi & Charles Mondry and David Lee Henry

Producer: Joel Silver, p.g.a.

Executive Producers: JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch, Audie Attar

Genre: Action

Rated: R for violence throughout, pervasive language and some nudity

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus



Synopsis: Road House stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past and his penchant for violence, in this adrenaline-fueled actioner. Dalton is barely scraping by on the reputation that still precedes him when he is spotted by Frankie (Jessica Williams), owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. She hires him to be her new bouncer in hopes of stopping a violent gang, working for crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen), from destroying her beloved bar. Even five to one, Brandt’s crew is no match for Dalton’s skills. But the stakes get higher with the arrival of ruthless gun-for-hire, Knox (Conor McGregor). As the brutal brawls and bloodshed escalate, the tropical Keys prove more dangerous than anything Dalton ever faced in the Octagon.



Short Synopsis: In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.



Social-media-friendly version: Take it outside. Come out to your Reel Time Theater on March 16 for a free advance screening of “Road House,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Eb



