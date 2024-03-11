Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Free Advance Screening of ‘Road House’ Coming to Army & Air Force Exchange Service Reel Time Theaters Worldwide

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Story by Travis Day 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering free advance screenings of Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming action film “Road House” at Reel Time Theaters worldwide on March 16.

    A reimagining of the 1980s cult classic, “Road House” releases for streaming March 21 on Prime Video.

    Moviegoers can find more information and showtimes on their local Exchange’s Facebook page and at the Reel Time Movie Guide. The free advance screening is the Exchange’s 399th free distributor appreciation advance screening of a major motion picture and fifth of 2024.

    ROAD HOUSE
    Director: Doug Liman
    Story by: Anthony Bagarozzi & Charles Mondry and David Lee Henry
    Producer: Joel Silver, p.g.a.
    Executive Producers: JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch, Audie Attar
    Genre: Action
    Rated: R for violence throughout, pervasive language and some nudity
    Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus

    Synopsis: Road House stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past and his penchant for violence, in this adrenaline-fueled actioner. Dalton is barely scraping by on the reputation that still precedes him when he is spotted by Frankie (Jessica Williams), owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. She hires him to be her new bouncer in hopes of stopping a violent gang, working for crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen), from destroying her beloved bar. Even five to one, Brandt’s crew is no match for Dalton’s skills. But the stakes get higher with the arrival of ruthless gun-for-hire, Knox (Conor McGregor). As the brutal brawls and bloodshed escalate, the tropical Keys prove more dangerous than anything Dalton ever faced in the Octagon.

    Short Synopsis: In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.

    Social-media-friendly version: Take it outside. Come out to your Reel Time Theater on March 16 for a free advance screening of “Road House,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Eb

    Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

    For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.

