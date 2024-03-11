15th MEU, ROK, Royal Thai Marines Complete Cobra Gold 24 With CALFEX

Photo By Cpl. Aidan Hekker | U.S. and Republic of Korea Marines fire a .50 caliber machine gun and Mark 19 40mm...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Aidan Hekker | U.S. and Republic of Korea Marines fire a .50 caliber machine gun and Mark 19 40mm grenade machine gun at simulated enemy targets during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 8, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker) see less | View Image Page

CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, Thailand – U.S., Republic of Korea, and Royal Thai Marines conducted a combined arms live-fire exercise (CALFEX), the culminating event of Exercise Cobra Gold 2024, in Ban Chan Khrem, Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 8.



The CALFEX was the final of three combined-joint all-domain operations (CJADO) conducted during the 43rd iteration of Exercise Cobra Gold, the annual theater security cooperation event held in Thailand. The training incorporated mechanized maneuver elements, support by fire positions, and close air support provided by U.S. Air Force and Royal Thai F-16 Fighting Falcons, a first for the CALFEX.



Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States, as well as an example of the strong cooperative relationship with the other allies and partners participating in the exercise.



“The hard work demonstrated here at CALFEX is a tangible demonstration of the collective strength and focus we have when working with our allies and partners,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25). “Seeing the synchronization and communication with our combined and joint forces at work, throughout these two weeks of training, shows how important exercises like Cobra Gold are to our development as a force.”



During the two-week exercise, service members from the U.S., Thailand, Republic of Korea, and Japan conducted three CJADO events. The first was an amphibious assault exercise, followed by a noncombatant evacuation operation, and culminating with a CALFEX. In addition to field training, U.S. Marines from the 15th MEU were able to conduct two community relations events, demonstrating the commitment to the region, as well as a unit-level training rotation alongside ROK and Royal Thai Marines, enhancing interoperability.



Elements of the 15th MEU are embarked aboard the Somerset and are part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 15th MEU team. The Boxer ARG and 15th MEU team will operate in a disaggregated construct during parts of its deployment. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are under the command and control of Task Force 76/3, employed by U.S. 7th Fleet to operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. The 15th MEU will conduct various operations to allow for a broader U.S. presence in the region and support additional training events and exercises with ally and partner nations throughout their deployment.



Task Force 76/3 is an operational command based out of Okinawa and is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations to support a full range of U.S. 7th Fleet theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to full combat operations.



