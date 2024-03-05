Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 2024 Ends with a Bang [Image 7 of 12]

    Cobra Gold 2024 Ends with a Bang

    CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. and Republic of Korea Marines fire a .50 caliber machine gun and Mark 19 40mm grenade machine gun at simulated enemy targets during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 8, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 09:28
    Photo ID: 8279568
    VIRIN: 240307-M-HP224-1126
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2024 Ends with a Bang [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

