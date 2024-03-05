U.S. and Republic of Korea Marines fire a .50 caliber machine gun and Mark 19 40mm grenade machine gun at simulated enemy targets during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 8, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 09:28
|Photo ID:
|8279568
|VIRIN:
|240307-M-HP224-1126
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 2024 Ends with a Bang [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
