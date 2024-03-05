Celebrating Women's History Month with D.C. Air National Guard Deputy Commander

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -- For Col. Natasha Taylor, Deputy Commander, 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, Women’s History Month and Black History Month are about recognizing the sacrifice and success of previous generations.



“Black History Month is an important time to recognize the significant contributions that Black Americans have made to our Nation,” Taylor said. “Women’s History Month recognizes the trailblazing contributions of women who broke down barriers and paved the way for future generations.”



Throughout her career, Taylor has earned many accomplishments. She began her career in 2000 enlisted in active duty at a Civil Engineering Squadron. Originally, Taylor planned to separate from the Air Force after her initial four years of service. This all changed when she was encouraged by her Commander to apply for Officer Training School (OTS).



“I was reluctant to apply,” Taylor said. “I planned to serve four years, earn my bachelors degree, and attend law school. I completed my degree and had already begun studying for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) and narrowing my list of potential law schools when my commander urged me once again to become an officer. This time, I decided to apply and after being selected for OTS, I received my commission as a Logistics Readiness Officer.”



Taylor’s most enriching experiences have been her various Command positions from the Squadron, Group, and Wing levels.



“While command has been the most challenging in terms of complexity, the positions afforded me the most rewarding times in my career, primarily because I’m most inspired when I have had the incredible opportunity to serve others, lead, advocate for, and serve alongside the outstanding Airmen, civilians, and our Air Force family members.”



Taylor credits her close relationship with her mother for helping pave her path to success. Her mother showed her the fundamentals of leadership and encouraged her to lead an impactful life every day.



“She was my first example of a minority woman leading large organizations and shattering glass ceilings, all while balancing life and family. She shared her leadership philosophy, accomplishments, and guiding principles with me, but equally as important, she shared the lessons she learned from setbacks, disappointments, and the courage to face adversity.”



Taylor enjoys serving in the D.C. Air National Guard. She believes the diversity and inclusion of the 113th consolidate to form a strong and resilient force, ready to face tomorrow’s challenges.



Taylor shared, “One of my favorite quotes is by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, “if you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

