Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 15:17 Photo ID: 8279170 VIRIN: 240308-Z-XI167-1001 Resolution: 4546x3039 Size: 1.66 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Celebrating Women's History Month with D.C. Air National Guard Deputy Commander, by SMSgt Craig Clapper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.