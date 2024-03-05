Celebrating Women's History Month with D.C. Air National Guard Deputy Commander

Col. Natasha Taylor, 113th Wing Deputy Commander, takes a moment for a photo during a busy work week with the D.C. Air National Guard, Mar. 8, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)
