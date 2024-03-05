Bringing Joy Through Taste

Photo By Pvt. Cecilia Ochoa | U.S. Army Pfc. Caleb Owens, a culinary specialist on the Fort Carson culinary team...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Cecilia Ochoa | U.S. Army Pfc. Caleb Owens, a culinary specialist on the Fort Carson culinary team assigned to 115th Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, competes in the Student Chef of the Year category on Fort Gegg-Adams, Virginia, March 03, 2024. Owens received a Bronze medal for his dish during this event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa) see less | View Image Page

Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia— A Fort Carson culinary specialist shares the same passion as his executive pastry chef mother, and to take care of people with food to bring joy through taste. He follows this passion through serving in the military and feeding Soldiers.



Pfc. Caleb Owen, a culinary specialist assigned to 115th Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, part of the Fort Carson Culinary team shares that from very early in his life he knew that his calling was cooking for others, to take care of people, and to bring about a certain happiness that food brings. He is dedicated to his craft and continues to learn and grow.



Initially Owen didn’t realize what brought him to his love for cooking, would be the same as his mother.



“When she was a kid, her family didn't have a lot of money to buy food, anytime she had food it always made her feel a certain way,” said Owen. “So when entering adulthood the thought of me not having food was heartbreaking to her.”



Although cooking dedicates a lot of time, Owen says all those hours he spent in a kitchen are worth it.



“I could have been working for 48 hours, just for one plate, and it could take a person 10 minutes to finish it,” said Owen. “But as long as I know that those 10 minutes it took that person to eat that plate, they felt different, like happy, excited, all different kinds of elements of life.”



Owen was given the opportunity to join the team last year, and since then, has enjoyed the time hes spent with his peers as well as the growth he’s made in his culinary expertise. During a recent visit Mrs. Owen imparted some knowledge on the culinary specialists.



“I had the pleasure of meeting his mother, when she came to meet the team and teach us a few things,” said Pfc. Kristin Waters a culinary specialist with (unit). “They are both very knowledgeable in what they do. Both he and his mother are great chefs overall.”



Owen recently participated in the 48th Joint Culinary Training Exercise on the Student Fort Carson Culinary Team. He has learned a lot from the opportunity to lead his team, and acknowledged, he wouldn’t have learned as much anywhere else.



“I've never felt so nervous with so many people watching me, and little things were going wrong here and there across the team,” said Owen. “I was supposed to be leading them, and having them mess up, means I'm messing up.“



Owen also competed in Student Chef of the Year where he was awarded a Bronze medal.



“Stepping into competition alone, I was more confident,” said Owen. “I get in the zone and am able to move at my own speed to get the job done.”



He is coming out of the event with much excitement to reach his goals in the culinary profession.



“I strive to join the Army national culinary team in Europe someday,” said Owen. “The creativity that they have is something I love to learn and be a part of as well as letting the army help me take care of my family.”



Owen hopes to one day own a food truck or restaurant to continue to feed people and create a menu he will be proud of.