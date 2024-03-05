Surface Combat Systems Training Command Announces Domain Civilian of the Year

DAHLGREN, Va. – Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) recently announced its Domain Civilian of the Year (COY) for 2023.



Mr. Mat Swanson, a program analyst for SCSTC’s technical support department, N9, was selected for this high achievement. Swanson was selected as Civilian of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2023 and Headquarters COY for 2023.



“Mat served 23 years as a sonar technician before retiring from active duty,” said Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr., SCSTC’s commodore. “Even though he no longer serves aboard a ship, he continues to shape America’s Warfighting Navy. His efforts ensure our warfighters possess the tactical and technical competence and proficiency needed to execute across the spectrum of operations in today’s challenging environment. Mat is an invaluable asset to the SCSTC team and Surface Force.”



Swanson, who has been part of SCSTC for three years, says he is appreciative to work with a team that is committed to its Sailors.



“This award is a direct reflection of the hard work that our amazing team executes daily,” he said. “I’m honored to be part of an organization that trains warfighters at the tip of the spear.”



As the anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training systems lead for N9, Swanson coordinates ASW inputs for system upgrades and development for Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment – Combat Systems (STAVE-CS) training systems including Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense ASW Trainer, ASW Tactical Employment Trainer, and ASW Virtual Operator Trainer. He also has begun the process of coordinating requirements working groups for Constellation (FFG 62) class frigates’ ASW systems with Naval Sea Systems Command and other subject matter experts.



Swanson is the domain's lead Program Objective Memorandum (POM) action officer (AO) as well. His daily interactions with SCSTC’s resource sponsor staff, Surface Warfare Division, N96, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, and surface training stakeholders are critical in acquiring the funding needed to train our Sailors so they can remain the best warfighters in the world. He is recognized as one of the most dependable and effective Surface Warfare Training Committee (SWTC) AOs and is sought out by senior leadership and his peers for guidance on SWTC processes.



Mr. Larry Sharp, SCSTC's N9 director and Swanson's supervisor, praises Swanson's efforts and dedication.



"Mat has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and technical expertise throughout the year, notably in his key roles drafting SCSTC's POM submissions, executing STAVE-CS / Ready Relevant Learning initiatives, and providing training device requirements analysis and production monitoring," he said. "Mat's efforts have ensured warfighting readiness and his selection is a reflection of his commitment to the training mission."



In addition to his duties, Swanson served as the command’s onsite lead AO at the Surface Navy Association's (SNA) National Symposium.



“SCSTC has been an exhibitor at SNA’s National Symposium for eight years educating the Surface Force, Cuttermen, and industry partners on how we are adapting and implementing innovative ways to train America’s Warfighting Navy,” explained Mr. Brian Parker, SCSTC’s executive director. “Mat played an integral role in ensuring our message for future resourcing was heard by key stakeholders. Clearly, his numerous contributions toward SCSTC’s growing training mission and drive to go above and beyond have been instrumental across the domain and to the Surface Force. Mat’s selection as SCSTC’s Domain COY illustrates his perseverance, selflessness, and commitment to delivering warfighting excellence.”



The criteria for SCSTC’s Domain Civilian of the Year Award includes superior service in support of the command and its mission, notable contributions to the training and development of Sailors, and demonstrated professionalism in his or her assigned duties.



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), headquartered in Dahlgren, Virginia, falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), led by Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko. As the owner of the Force Development pillar within MyNavy HR, NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from "street to fleet" by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters. SCSTC is a training organization that consists of 15 global learning sites and detachments. Its mission is to provide the U.S. Navy and our allies with highly trained warfighters to maintain, operate, and tactically employ surface combat systems across the spectrum of operations. Annually, SCSTC delivers training to over 37,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 27 partner nations.



For information about Surface Combat Systems Training Command, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SCSTC



Visit SCSTC on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/SurfaceCombatSystemsTrainingCommand

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 13:28 Story ID: 465747 Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surface Combat Systems Training Command Announces Domain Civilian of the Year, by Kimberly Lansdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.