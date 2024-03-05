UAE delegates visit Fort Liberty for Airborne operations tour

Photo By Pvt. Noe Cork | U.S. Army Col. Andrew Saslav (left), deputy commanding general of operation of the...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Noe Cork | U.S. Army Col. Andrew Saslav (left), deputy commanding general of operation of the 82nd Airborne Division, poses for a photo with Brig. Gen. Ahmed Al Shehhi, United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard, on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2024. 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers hosted leaders from the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces to share and demonstrate the Division’s airborne capabilities. The 82nd Airborne Division are known as masters of the joint forcible entry operations and often work alongside partner nations to build ties and grow interoperability together. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Noe Cork) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – U.S. Army senior leaders from across the 82nd Airborne Division welcomed armed forces delegates from the United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard to participate in a comprehensive tour of the Division’s operations and facilities on Fort Liberty, N.C., Jan. 22 to 26, 2024. The aim of the visit was to foster a greater understanding of each nation’s airborne capabilities, strategies, and tactics with the goal of enhancing joint interoperability.



As a fellow member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the UAE is a vital partner that assists in military preparedness, and counterterrorism throughout the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility.



“By having the 82nd Airborne Division host the UAE PG, we are demonstrating that we value their partnership by extending exclusive access to our most elite and capable airborne capability,” said U.S. Army Maj. Vincent Wiggins Jr., air missile defense chief for the 82nd Airborne Division.



During the tour, the UAE delegates were provided with an in-depth look into Fort Liberty’s facilities in and around Pope Army Airfield. The delegates were able to witness firsthand the preparation and execution of a brigade-sized joint forcible entry validation exercise, “Devil Strike”, led by the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team.



UAE Presidential Guard Brig. Gen. Ahmed Al Shehhi said how impressed he was with the 82nd Abn. Div. during the exercise.



“We don't have that kind of experience back in UAE,” Al Shehhi said. “I’m really keen to put my people, whenever they are ready in the next couple of years, to be involved in this kind of training.”



The U.S. Air Force’s 49th Combat Training Squad delivered a mission brief prior to a tour of the airborne timeline. Later that evening, the UAE delegation visited Sicily Drop Zone to observe 1st BCT’s ability to seize and secure an airfield during Devil Strike.



Later in the week, the UAE delegations met with Col. Robert J. Rowe, commander of 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, and other senior leaders for a tour of their parachute issue facility. This tour demonstrated the attention to detail and the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to effectively and efficiently ready the 82nd Airborne Division to rapidly deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours.



Al Shehhi stated an important part of their visit was to look at the structure of the airborne brigades.



“We took a lot of notes about the structure,” said Al Shehhi “The routine of the training they have from the jumpmasters to the riggers.”



The interoperability between the UAE and the United States was a major focus of the visit. The ability of military forces from different nations to work together seamlessly and effectively plays a crucial role in joint operations. Allowing for shared resources, intelligence and coordination is vital in tackling global security challenges.



“An interoperable multinational airborne community provides more options to leaders to place lethal forces in contested spaces and increase our ability to impose our will on our enemies through rapidly delivered and overwhelming combat power,” said Wiggins. “The 82nd Airborne Division is the most capable and lethal airborne unit in the world. By extending our expertise, we are assisting the UAE PG in growing their airborne capability and increasing their operational reach contributing to all our preexisting partnerships.”



The visit concluded with closing remarks and an exchange of gifts as a sign of a strengthening partnership between the UAE and the United States. Such initiatives not only serve the interests of the participating countries, but also contribute towards global security, underscoring the importance of international military cooperation.



“This visit significantly augments convergence of ongoing relationship building efforts performed by the Army Central Command, CENTCOM, US Embassy, and various other agencies,” said Wiggins. “These types of visits leave impressions with the U.S. and UAE that reinforce our commitment to achieving a safer international community through a unified approach.”