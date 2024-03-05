SMMC visits 26th MEU in Mediterranean

SOUDA BAY, Greece- The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz visited the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) during their regularly scheduled port visit in Souda Bay, Greece, Mar. 1-2, 2024. The 26th MEU(SOC) is currently embarked with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG).

Ruiz’s visit to the 26th MEU emphasized the importance of the blue-green team, and expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishments thus far.



“The Marines and Sailors of the ARG/MEU have shown the world how critical it is to have a forward-postured Navy and Marine Corps team available to our combatant commanders. The capabilities of our amphibious ships never fail to impress, yet it is the commitment, dedication, and creativity of our individual Marines and sailors who make it all work, and that’s what still motivates me to this day, after 30 years in our Corps”, said Sgt. Maj. Ruiz, “the leadership out here has made sure this team knows how important this deployment was—but I still wanted to come here in person to spend time with the Marines, to speak with them, to thank them, and to make sure they know the Commandant and I are proud of each and every one of them.”



During his visit, Sgt. Maj. Ruiz met with 26th MEU(SOC) and BAT ARG leadership, addressed the entire complement of Marines and sailors of the USS Bataan (LHD-5) and the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), and recognized 15 service members for their exceptional performances on deployment.



The 26th MEU(SOC) serves as one of the Nation’s premier crisis response forces capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response, and limited contingency operations, to include enabling the introduction of follow-on forces and designated special operations, in support of theater requirements of the Geographic Combatant Commander. Coupled with the BAT ARG, the 26th MEU(SOC) serves as a premier stand-in force with a full complement of all-domain capabilities to operate persistently within the littorals or weapons engagement zones of an adversary.



Since its deployment in July 2023, the 26th MEU(SOC) has participated in a wide array of exercises, operations, activities, and investments with partners and Allies throughout the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) areas of operations. The 26th MEU(SOC) has trained alongside multinational partners in the Baltics, Ireland, Spain, Greece, Djibouti, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Kuwait, demonstrating U.S. commitment to NATO and our global partners.



The BAT ARG is comprised of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 50), the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Embarked commands include commander, Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 8, Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 12, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 4, Beach Master Unit 2, and the 26th MEU(SOC).



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



For more information contact the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Communication Strategy and Operations Officer, Capt. Angelica White at angelica.white@bataan.usmc.mil.

