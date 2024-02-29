Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024 [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240301-N-ED646-1437
    SOUDA BAY, GREECE (March 1, 2024) Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, addresses Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) during a scheduled visit to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), March 1. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6thFleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 06:27
    Photo ID: 8268115
    VIRIN: 240301-N-ED646-1437
    Resolution: 6314x4209
    Size: 708.83 KB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #26thMEU
    #CARTERHALL
    #BATARG
    #SMMC
    #PHIBRON8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT