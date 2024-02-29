USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024

240301-N-ED646-1437

SOUDA BAY, GREECE (March 1, 2024) Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, addresses Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) during a scheduled visit to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), March 1. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6thFleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

