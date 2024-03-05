81st SBCT begins preparation for XCTC rotation with Command Post exercise

The 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team tested its command processes and identified redundancies during a command post exercise at Camp Murray on February 29 to March 3, 2024.



“This was the first time we brought in all the battalions together for an exercise,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Wickel, 81st SBCT. “It is important for them to all learn how each can work together.”



A command post exercise is a total force sustainment, support operations-centric, functionally focused training exercise. It can involve units of various echelons, whether battalion, brigade or division level. The 81st SBCT brought in all of its subordinate battalions, including the 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Oregon National Guard and 1-185th Infantry Battalion, California National Guard, to participate.



Next year, the 81st SBCT will take part in an Exportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation at the Yakima Training Center. XCTC is the Army National Guard’s program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win battles throughout the world.



Throughout the weekend, the brigade and subordinate battalions were able to identify gaps that they need to correct before next year, including communications and intelligence.



“We learned a lot during the weekend exercise that our units can take into XCTC next year,” said Wickel.

