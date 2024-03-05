USACE announces administrative change to Eufaula Lake Shoreline Management Plan

Photo By Sara Goodeyon | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced today that effective immediately...... read more read more Photo By Sara Goodeyon | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced today that effective immediately the 2013 Eufaula Lake Shoreline Management Plan will include a new provision that will allow a 6-foot-wide meandering path within the existing 45-foot shoreline vegetation buffer intended to improve shoreline access while protecting the environment. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced today that effective immediately the 2013 Eufaula Lake Shoreline Management Plan will include a new provision that will allow a 6-foot-wide meandering path within the existing 45-foot shoreline vegetation buffer intended to improve shoreline access while protecting the environment.



The change allows current 45-foot vegetation modification permits to incorporate a 6-foot meandering path through the buffer as part of their existing permit. Qualifying adjacent landowners wishing to obtain a new mowing permit within Limited Development Areas to include a 6-foot-wide meandering path through the 45-foot shoreline vegetation buffer can apply at the Eufaula Lake Office. All shoreline permits require written pre-approval by the Eufaula Lake Manager.



This change is allowed through Title 36 CFR Part 327.30, Shoreline Management at Civil Works Projects, published in the Federal Register, effective July 27, 1990. This provides USACE District Commanders the authority to make minor revision to a Shoreline Management Plan when the revisions are consistent with the policy and funds for a complete plan update are not available.



The Eufaula Lake Shoreline Management Plan establishes the rules and guidelines that govern private shoreline uses, such as private boat docks, vegetation modification, and similar uses of USACE federally owned fee property.



Questions can be addressed to:

Lake Manager, Eufaula Lake

102 East BK 200 Road

Stigler, OK 74462

918-484-5135

CEWST-OD-EE@usace.army.mil