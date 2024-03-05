Micro Market to the Rescue

Photo By Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley | United States Air Force Staff Sgt. David Western, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley | United States Air Force Staff Sgt. David Western, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen Dormitory leader, and Staff Sgt. Ke’Von Johnson, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, Airmen Dormitory leader, pose for a photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024. Western and Johnson coordinated efforts to bring a micro market shoppette to the base dormitories. The micro market is a 24 hour, 7 days-a-week space for unaccompanied housing residents to buy food and other items without having to leave the dorms. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley) see less | View Image Page

For team Vandenberg dorm residents, it is pertinent that access to certain goods is made convenient.



Master Sgt. Amy Richwine, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Unaccompanied Housing superintendent, Staff Sgt. David Western, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen Dormitory leader, and Staff Sgt. Ke’Von Johnson, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen Dormitory leader, came to the dormitory residents’ aid by introducing a new system to help the residents purchase food and other items that aren’t readily accessible.



“The micro market is a 24 hour, 7 days-a-week space that offers a diverse selection of items such as snacks, ice cream, drinks, fresh sandwiches, pasta, and salads, catering to the needs and preferences of the residents,” said Richwine. “The effort involved coordination with AAFES management and the adaption of a suitable space for the micro market contractor.”



The residents who don’t work normal duty hours can utilize the micro market when other store options are unavailable.



“It was helpful that Space Launch Delta 30 and 30th CES leadership were behind this idea,” said Johnson. “This underscored the importance of the priority for enhancing the quality of life for residents.”



The goal that the team wanted to facilitate was a smooth transition into the military lifestyle while prioritizing the quality of life for all residents.



“This was a team effort,” said Western. “Johnson and I identified a specific space where we wanted to set up shop with the micro market contractor.”



Providing this additional convenience to the dormitories will help the present and future residents tremendously.



“We would love to hear from our residents if there are any additional items they would like in unaccompanied housing,” Western said.



“We are here to aid in their transition into the military way of life and quality of life is one of our top priorities,” Johnson said.