BUMED Medical Inspector General evaluates NAMRU San Antonio

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 6, 2024) –The Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Medical Inspector General (MEDIG) evaluated the performance, efficiency, and mission readiness at Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio during a scheduled command inspection at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute, March 4-6.



Approximately 12 inspectors conducted evaluations of 40 programs and collateral duties to improve command performance and processes. The MEDIG team worked with command program managers to verify optimal functionality of inspected programs through the employment of self-assessments developed by Navy Medicine program owners.



Capt. William Deniston, MEDIG, led the team and briefed a summary of inspection results during the outbrief while other inspectors focused on individual programs evaluated to NAMRU San Antonio leadership and program managers.



The MEDIG team identified programs that were of superior performance and recognized program managers for their sharp organizational skills which provided a positive impact on the command’s inspection results.



“Overall, we have had a large improvement since our previous inspection in April 2021,” said NAMRU San Antonio Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel. “Although, we have some areas of improvement, I want the command to recognize and celebrate our wins. I am exceptionally proud of my team.”



MEDIG inspections take place approximately every three years to assess a command’s effectiveness, capability, and quality of programs in accordance with the Secretary of the Navy, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations and BUMED directives and instructions.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.