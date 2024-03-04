JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 4, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Biberston (right), department head, Expeditionary and Trauma Medicine, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, briefs Capt. Christopher Reed, assistant inspector with the U.S. Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Medical Inspector General (MEDIG) team, on the command’s Suicide Prevent program on day one of a scheduled command inspection held at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Navy policy, consistent with Department of Defense (DoD) policy, requires leaders to foster command climates that promote health and a sense of community, remove barriers to seeking help, increase awareness of resources, and take appropriate action when a Sailor is in need. Approximately 12 inspectors are conducting evaluations of programs and collateral duties over three days at NAMRU San Antonio to improve command performance and processes. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 15:44 Photo ID: 8269417 VIRIN: 240304-N-ND850-1002 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.06 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BUMED Medical Inspector General Team visits Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio [Image 2 of 2], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.