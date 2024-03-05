188th Security Forces complete a joint Quick Response Force training

Ebbing Air National Guard Fort Smith, Ark. — Members of the 188th Wing Security Forces Squadron partnered with 189th SFS, 216th Military Police Company, and the installation military police from Fort Chaﬀee and Camp Robinson to practice Quick Response Force for Civil Disturbance training at Little Rock Air Force Base on March 2.



The training is to validate their domestic response capabilities as part of the Adjutant General’s Domestic Response Quick Reaction Force. The objective is to help safeguard communities, restore order, and support civil authorities in times of need, while upholding constitutional rights and protecting public safety. To meet this objective, Guardsmen must train to support situations such as riots, protests, or other emergencies within eight hours of an activation.



“Training develops teamwork, communication and decision-making abilities that are essential in coordinating with other agencies while dealing with rapidly evolving situations. By having these realistic scenarios during our training event, Airman receive hands-on experience to become more confident and proficient in their roles to deal with real world events,” said Master Sgt. Phillip Coleman, the 188th Security Forces Squadron anti-terrorism program manager.



During the scenario-based training, Airmen completed exercises designed to prepare them for supporting crowd control, use of non-lethal weapons, protection of critical infrastructure, and first aid/medical support, while exercising team communication and minimizing the risk of injury, property damage, and escalation of violence.



“Trainees now have a baseline knowledge to instantly be put on the line where they will integrate and complete the mission,” said Coleman.



The combined forces training is vital because it brings forces together from different locations and backgrounds and ensures defenders are in sync when executing formations, instruction, and understanding the nature and severity of the situation. This allows forces to determine the necessary resources. personnel and equipment needed to execute the mission.



“Communication is a huge factor, especially when you have personnel from other units and military branches,” said Staff Sgt. Aycia Morris, the 188th Security Forces flight chief. “All of us being together and learning proper hand and arm signals for the movements allows us to perform the proper movements no matter who we are placed with.”



The 188th SFS has been activated three times to support a real-world QRF for Civil Disturbance.



“Validating our capabilities to support our civilian partners is paramount to ensure we are trained and ready to respond when the Governor and Adjutant General call us,” said Maj Nathan Sosebee, the 188th SFS commander. “We are fully capable of integrating Air, Army, and State Police as one large team. In the training environment, we place subordinate leaders in stressful conditions where they need to make quick decisions which still meet the commander’s intent and uphold Constitutional rights of American citizens.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:21 Story ID: 465598 Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 188th Security Forces complete a joint Quick Response Force training, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.