    188th Security Forces complete a joint Quick Response Force training

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    Members of the 188th Wing Security Forces Squadron partnered with 189th SFS, 216th Military Police Company, and the installation military police from Fort Chaﬀee and Camp Robinson to practice Quick Response Force for Civil Disturbance training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:20
    Photo ID: 8275509
    VIRIN: 210911-F-UU583-3225
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Security Forces complete a joint Quick Response Force training, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #188wg
    #arkansasnationalguard
    #airnationalguard
    #MissionReadiness
    #ReadyAirmen
    #Allies&Partners

