188th Security Forces complete a joint Quick Response Force training

Members of the 188th Wing Security Forces Squadron partnered with 189th SFS, 216th Military Police Company, and the installation military police from Fort Chaﬀee and Camp Robinson to practice Quick Response Force for Civil Disturbance training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)

Date Taken: 09.11.2021
Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US