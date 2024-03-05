Brig. Gen. Raney visits Fort Novosel

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Members of the Human Resources Department at Lyster Army Health Clinic were all smiles...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Members of the Human Resources Department at Lyster Army Health Clinic were all smiles during a recent visit by Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, Commanding General, Medical Readiness Command, East, and Director, Defense Health Network, East, on March 1. see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East and Director, Defense Health Network East, visited Fort Novosel March 1-2. The two-day visit kicked off with briefings by army medicine components followed by tours of facilities. Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic commander updated Raney on several topics that included how the clinic keeps aviators medically ready, clinical operations, and unit readiness.



Brig. Gen. Raney also had the opportunity to tour the new William Howell Aviation Training Support Facility (TSF) with Billy Croslow, Aviation Branch Historian, providing the history and mission of the new facility.



During his time at Lyster, Raney met staff and observed how the team accomplishes its mission. He took the opportunity recognized members who were identified as being key to supporting readiness and clinical operations.

Staff recognized were:

• Capt. Dwight Zieglar, Public Health

• Bridget Stroud, Resource Management

• Randy McBride, Information Management

• Ashante Claud, Patient Administration

• Christopher Facey, Human Resources



Day one concluded with a guest appearance on the Lyster Health Talks podcast with host Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic commander. Be sure to catch the upcoming episode featuring Lt. Col. Holt and Brig. Gen. Raney sitting down to discuss healthy habits and finding work-life balance as leaders.



Wrapping up his two-day visit to the Home of Army Aviation, Brig. Gen. Raney spoke at the Fort Novosel Army Medicine Ball on March 2. While there, he assisted in presenting the prestigious DHA Excellence in Leadership award to Dr. Latoya Lynn and Staff Sergeant Travis Houskeeper from the Lyster Pharmacy team for their accomplishments.



To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.

Lyster Health Talks is available at DVIDS (dvidshub.net) and all major podcast apps.

Lyster Health Talks feature lively conversations with health care professionals at Fort Novosel. The Lyster Army Health Clinic team examines challenges, explores techniques, and discusses solutions for improving your health education. Gain health care insights and practical tips with relevant and relatable health content. The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office.