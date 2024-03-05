Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Raney visits Fort Novosel [Image 4 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Raney visits Fort Novosel

    FORT NOVOSEL , AL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Members of the Human Resources Department at Lyster Army Health Clinic were all smiles during a recent visit by Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, Commanding General, Medical Readiness Command, East, and Director, Defense Health Network, East, on March 1.

