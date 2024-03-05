Chief's editorial: Professional military education

I recently had the honor of attending a graduation ceremony for the, “Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Academy,” course at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. If I were to sum up that experience in one word, I would say, “INSPIRED!”

The moment I walked into the graduation hall, I was beyond impressed by the crowd of sharply-dressed, young NCO’s eager to walk across the stage after five weeks of professional military education. The Airmen filled the room with a sense of positive energy, having been renewed and, “re-blued,” with innovative ideas, finely-tuned skills, and infinite possibilities for their futures.

After a culmination of 196 academic hours in the areas of team leadership, joint warfighting, and strategic thinking, the Airmen were prepared to return to the field and do that which our NCOs do so well: successfully lead teams, strengthen the organizational culture and solve problems collaboratively with a firm understanding of our nation’s strategic imperatives.

I concluded the event flooded with emotion reminiscing of my own time, long ago, walking across this very stage. I was amazed at how far the Air Force has come in the education of enlisted Airmen, and inspired by this newest generation of warriors profoundly doing what so many Americans are unwilling to do. I left the event confident that we have the leaders we need to meet the challenges of the future fight.

Professional military education is a critical facet of our broader developmental continuum, beginning with basic military training and advancing with comprehensive training and support throughout an Airman’s career, whether they serve four or 40 years.

The overarching goal is to cultivate well-rounded and capable Airmen who can effectively carry out their duties, adapt to ever-evolving and uncertain challenges and contribute positively to the mission of the U.S. Air Force – FLY, FIGHT, WIN!

