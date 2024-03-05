Team Rota: Amanda Jones

Amanda Jones is the assistant manager, branch operations for Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU) Rota, Spain. Along with the branch manager, she manages the daily operations within the branch including overseeing cash operations, staffing, and training.



“As the only American financial institution in Southern Spain we strive to ensure our team is equipped with the tools and education to help our members achieve their financial goals,” she said.



Jones, from Copperas Cove, Texas, has been a NFCU employee since June 2011, and this is her second time working at the Rota branch.



“My career with Navy Federal began in Central Texas during my senior year of college,” she said. “I never intended to stay as it did not align with my degree or background but my husband joined the Navy and 14 years later here we are.”



Working for NFCU has allowed Jones to maintain a career without breaks in service despite the frequent moves of the military.



“I have transferred six times and worked in five different branches,” she said. “With each PCS comes a new role within the branch.”



Jones is also the Northeast Atlantic region lead for team member engagement which, “serves to bridge the gap between CONUS and OCONUS branches to unify and build relationships within the region."



This collateral duty fits her perfectly because she describes team development as one of her favorite things about the job. Locally, she loves mentoring new team members as they begin their NFCU career.



“Our branch is unique in that our team members are only in Rota for a short amount of time and getting to witness and be a part of their professional and personal development as they move on from Rota is special,” she said.

In her free time, Jones enjoys spending time with her family, working out, and reading.



“My absolute favorite activities is walking through base housing with my toddler and playing at the park.”



When asked what her favorite thing about being stationed in Spain, she responded her coworkers and the community of friends she’s created during her time here.



“Being stationed in Rota is a unique experience and only those that have been here can understand and it creates lifelong bonds and friendships that I truly treasure.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 08:30 Story ID: 465553 Location: ES Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Rota: Amanda Jones, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.