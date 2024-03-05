Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: Amanda Jones

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240228-N-NC885-2009 NAVAL STATION Rota, Spain (February 28, 2024) Amanda Jones, the assistant manager, branch operations for Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU) Rota, Spain, poses for a photo in front of the NFCU building, Feb. 28, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: Amanda Jones, by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Federal Credit Union
    Naval Station Rota
    NFCU
    Team Rota

