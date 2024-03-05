Commander, Destroyer Squadron SEVEN Celebrates Black History Month

SINGAPORE – Sailors from Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 gathered to observe a Black History Month Celebration, Feb. 26. During the event, Sailors participated in a trivia challenge about notable Black figures, enjoyed a potluck lunch and discussed the impact of Black history on each other’s lives.



Black History Month is recognized in the U.S. during the month of February as a national annual celebration of the achievements of Black Americans and a time to acknowledge the impact they have had on U. S. history. February also serves as the birth month of two notable figures in Black history, President Abraham Lincoln, and Abolitionist Frederick Douglass.



This year’s event was planned by Chief Yeoman Latasha Jones, command managed equal opportunity (CMEO) manager for DESRON 7. She shared the story of her grandmother who lived through the Great Depression and participated in a TV documentary for CBS in 1968. She emphasized the importance of remembering our history and sharing it when able.



“When I think of Black History Month, I think of some of the most resilient people ever prevailing in the face of countless adversities. We must never forget to honor their legacies in U.S. history and the impact it has within all of our lives today and tomorrow,” said Jones. “I am grateful for the dreams and sacrifices of those before us and even the impactful leaders in our communities today who embrace change for the betterment of all people.”



This year’s theme, “African Americans and the Arts,” enabled the recognition of a wide range of notable contributions to our culture through visual, musical, cultural movements and more.



“This month we highlight and celebrate the contributions of glorious Americans who have overcome racial inequities and navigate toward a better future. We don’t look to our past to revel in it, but to remember so that we don’t relive those pains,” said Capt. Sean Lewis, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron 7. “Cognizant of this past, we re-commit to providing an environment where people with different backgrounds and experiences are united in a common mission and equal opportunities to succeed.”



