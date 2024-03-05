DTRA’s Biological Threat Reduction Program and the Tripartite Health Organizations conduct workshop on Zoonotic Workforce Development.

ALMATY, Kazakhstan – In partnership with The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Biological Threat Reduction Program and the Tripartite health organizations (World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH)), conducted a workshop aimed at fortifying and mobilizing Kazakhstan's workforce for effective preparedness and response to zoonotic disease outbreaks Jan. 23-25 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.



At the core of this workshop was the piloting of the Workforce Development Operational Tool, an integral component of the Tripartite Zoonoses Guide. This tool, implemented by the Tripartite partners, strives to enhance multisectoral One Health competency and collaboration on a national scale, fostering a workforce capable of safeguarding against biological risks to human and animal life.



Guided by the WHO and attended by representatives from human, animal, and environmental sectors, the workshop undertook a comprehensive workforce analysis. This analysis addressed occupational gaps and identified areas for improvement, culminating in the development of an action plan by Kazakhstan. This action plan is designed to attain specified competencies for professionals overseeing human and animal health.

Recognizing that intersectoral coordination is pivotal in establishing a resilient workforce for zoonotic disease preparedness and response, the workshop emphasized the importance of enhancing communication practices across sectors. This collaborative effort facilitates the cultivation of sustainable solutions to biological threat reduction challenges.



The collaboration between DTRA, the Tripartite health organizations, and the Government of Kazakhstan stands as a testament to their commitment to fortify Kazakhstan's One Health workforce. This joint effort is poised to support the prevention and control of zoonotic disease outbreaks not only in Kazakhstan but throughout Central Asia.



