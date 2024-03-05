Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DTRA’s Biological Threat Reduction Program and the Tripartite Health Organizations conduct workshop on Zoonotic Workforce Development.

    DTRA’s Biological Threat Reduction Program and the Tripartite Health Organizations conduct workshop on Zoonotic Workforce Development.

    KAZAKHSTAN

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The World Health Organization gives introductory remarks at the BTRP-supported zoonotic workforce development workshop
    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 16:55
    Photo ID: 8273794
    VIRIN: 240301-D-HT311-5822
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 133.14 KB
    Location: KZ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTRA’s Biological Threat Reduction Program and the Tripartite Health Organizations conduct workshop on Zoonotic Workforce Development., by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DTRA&rsquo;s Biological Threat Reduction Program and the Tripartite Health Organizations conduct workshop on Zoonotic Workforce Development.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Workshop
    DTRA
    Biological Threat Reduction Program
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    Tripartite health Organizations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT