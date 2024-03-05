NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Awarded Blue “E”

The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Regional Supply Office (RSO) Oceana Team earned the 2023 Commander Naval Air Forces Ashore Supply Excellence Award (Blue “E”).



The Blue “E” is awarded to naval air stations and naval stations with aviation support detachments (ASD) that demonstrate excellent quality and efficiency as judged by a comprehensive supply management inspection. “I couldn’t be prouder of our Oceana team,” said Commanding Officer Capt. Martin Edmonds. “This award is a testament to their hard work and their dedication in supporting fleet operations.”



According to Oceana Regional Supply Officer Cmdr. Paul Kloepping, the RSO/ASD Oceana team is comprised of 162 Sailors, civilians and contractors. “The proper placement of civilian and military personnel provides continuity and a source of knowledge in key work centers for the revolving military, which creates a cohesive and knowledgeable work force that breeds success,” said Kloepping.



The Blue “E” award is reflective of the dedication of the military, civilian, and contracted support workforce who together support Commander Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic (CSFWL) and 16 fighter squadrons, accounting for over 200 individual aircraft with an inventory of 11,363 line items, a depth of 110,000 line items valued at $446.2 million. “They annually process more than 40,000 issues valued at nearly half a billion dollars and more than 66,000 direct turnover (DTO) and stock requisitions valued at more than $1 billion,” said Kloepping.



Throughout the calendar year, air stations are evaluated on a wide variety of criteria, and must score at least 89 percent on their Supply Management Inspection (SMI) to be considered for the Blue “E.”



“We received a grade of excellent on the FY24 Supply Management Inspection with a score of 94.66,” said Kloepping.



Kloepping explained the Commander Naval Air Forces (CNAF) Ashore Supply Excellence Award is not just a onetime inspection. “It’s a yearlong endeavor that takes the entire team to continually provide exceptional flight line support, meet CNAF goals month after month and ensure the operation is always inspection ready,” he added. “With 13 consecutive Blue “E” awards, the greatest challenge is ensuring RSO/ASD Oceana doesn’t become complacent and continues to train and self-assess to improve the overall operation and support to the warfighters.



“I’m incredibly proud of the hard work each member gives day in and day out to support the mission and the warfighters,” said Kloepping. “This award is a recognition of that hard work.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US by Jim Kohler