Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RSO/ASD Oceana Awarded Blue "E"

    RSO/ASD Oceana Awarded Blue &quot;E&quot;

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Thomas Kreidel 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Regional Supply Office (RSO) Oceana Team earned the 2023 Commander Naval Air Forces Ashore Supply Excellence Award (Blue “E”).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:05
    Photo ID: 8272936
    VIRIN: 240304-N-HM773-1031
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 975.82 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RSO/ASD Oceana Awarded Blue "E", by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Awarded Blue &ldquo;E&rdquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT