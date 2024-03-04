USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) earns Navy Retention Excellence Best in Class award

The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), received the Fiscal Year 2023 Retention Excellence Best in Class Award for U.S. Pacific Fleet, Feb. 27.

“Winning the Best-In-Class Retention Excellence Award means that at a command level we are doing everything we can to ensure the Navy is retaining the right Sailors,” said Navy Counselor 1st Class Solimar Pappas. “A command that wins this award demonstrates exceptional leadership qualities that create a supportive, inclusive, and motivating environment that encourages its Sailors to continue their service.”

The Retention Excellence Award is an annual award used by the fleet to recognize superior command accomplishment in executing programs and policies that best enable our Sailors to succeed in their careers and retaining talent at all levels, ensuring the Navy has the right personnel to meet its mission. In addition to the Retention Excellence Award, the Navy has introduced a Best in Class award which is given to the top command in each of 18 different sea duty platform types. Each platform type has a winner named from U.S. Fleet Forces Command and U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“As a command, we stood as the Best in Class when compared to all other CVN platforms because we exceeded the retention benchmarks set forth,” said Pappas. “It highlights our command’s ability to retain an operationally-ready, diverse and talented force.”

Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of USS Ronald Reagan, expressed his satisfaction with the team that led to this honor and the crew for their steadfast commitment to the U.S. Navy.

“Ronald Reagan’s Retention Excellence Award is an indication of the excellence forged here by leadership at all levels, but most importantly that which is demonstrated by our ship’s deck plate leaders,” said Cardone. “It is their jobs as front-line supervisors to train, mentor and advocate for our most junior Sailors so they can become the best versions of themselves. Bravo Zulu to them, and to all of our departmental and divisional career counselors for their continued dedication to the professional development of our warfighters.”

With the authorization of the award by Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, the ship is able to fly the Retention Excellence Award pennant and paint the ship’s anchor gold.

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

