USAF F-35s integrate with Singapore forces

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers | A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG and U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II participate in bilateral training over Singapore, March 4, 2024. The bilateral training encompassed the USAF F-35 and RSAF F-15 and F-16 aircraft flying together to improve interoperability and cohesion amongst the partner services. Partnership activities enhance trust and increase global stability, security and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting shared values. (Republic of Singapore Air Force photo by CPL Timothy Khor)

U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs participated in bilateral training with Republic of Singapore Air Force at Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore for the first time March 4 – 7.



The F-35s from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, and RSAF F-15SBs and F-16 Fighting Falcons conducted various training scenarios to enhance trust and increase interoperability amongst the forces.



“We are working with them, seeing how they fly and operate, and then how we can work together,” said Capt. Nicholas Villanueva, 356th Fighter Squadron pilot. “It's actually a pretty easy transition to combine how they do things and how we do things, and working together to increase our interoperability.”



The training practiced Dynamic Force Employment to enhance lethality, capabilities and competitiveness. While the components of the training are not new, participants added an element to make it original.



“We've been doing some [basic fighter movement] with them, as well as working with their tankers to get gas and doing a full integration with them,” said Lt. Col. Erik Gonsalves, 356th Fighter Squadron deputy of operations and F-35 pilot. “We’re doing our standard tactics, techniques and procedures that we would use to fight BFM here with the RSAF. What's new for us is that this is the first time the 356th Fighter Squadron has conducted day-to-day operations at a pilot bar, flying with the RSAF out to the [RSAF] airspace.”



Events like this develop ready and capable combat forces serve as a deterrent to aggressors by emphasizing resolve to work together and promote regional stability.



“The F-16 is a really good platform especially when they're flown by such talented pilots that the RSAF has,” Gonsalves said. “So, it's been unique to show them some of the differences in terms of how the F-16 fights BFM versus the F-35. But then, in terms of the actual platform itself, it's been good to have that crosstalk



Villanueva said that this opportunity has allowed him to get to know the people he will fly with both inside and outside of the jet promoting the values they share.



“These are the guys who shook our hands. Going up there and knowing when I look at the jet next to me, I know that guy, I’ve talked to him and know how they operate, and know that they're the professionals that they are,” Villanueva continued. “Our partnership activities enhance trust and increase global stability, security, and prosperity.”