    U.S. and Singapore forces conduct bilateral training [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. and Singapore forces conduct bilateral training

    PAYA LEBAR AIR BASE, SINGAPORE

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers 

    Pacific Air Forces

    A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG and U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II participate in bilateral training over Singapore, March 4, 2024. The bilateral training encompassed the USAF F-35 and RSAF F-15 and F-16 aircraft flying together to improve interoperability and cohesion amongst the partner services. Partnership activities enhance trust and increase global stability, security and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting shared values. (Republic of Singapore Air Force photo by CPL Timothy Khor)

    USAF F-35s integrate with Singapore forces

    Bilateral training
    F-35
    USAF
    Republic of Singapore Air Force

