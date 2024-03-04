U.S. and Singapore forces conduct bilateral training

A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG and U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II participate in bilateral training over Singapore, March 4, 2024. The bilateral training encompassed the USAF F-35 and RSAF F-15 and F-16 aircraft flying together to improve interoperability and cohesion amongst the partner services. Partnership activities enhance trust and increase global stability, security and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting shared values. (Republic of Singapore Air Force photo by CPL Timothy Khor)

