Annual DoD Tenant Satisfaction Survey

The Department of the Air Force (DAF) has initiated the process of conducting the DoD Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey for all DAF privatized and government-owned housing sites. Administered by an independent third-party survey firm, this survey aims to gather feedback from tenants regarding their experiences in DAF housing projects. This link will be sent to the primary email address on file starting on March 4, 2024, and finishing on April 18, 2024.



Tenants are encouraged to participate and share their assessments, as their feedback is invaluable in identifying areas for improvement and ensuring that housing services meet their needs and expectations.



DAF values the input of its tenants and is committed to ensuring that their voices are heard. Through the Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey, DAF aims to continuously improve housing services and provide a positive living experience for all tenants. Additionally, tenants residing in both privatized and government-owned housing under the Department of the Air Force (DAF) who received a link are advised to add AirForceHousingSurvey@celassociates.com to their list of allowed senders to prevent any potential blockage by anti-spam software in their email system.



In the event that no member of the household receives the email link by March 5, 2024, tenants should promptly contact AirForceHousingSurvey@celassociates.com for assistance.



This survey is crucial in gathering feedback from tenants about their housing experiences, and tenant participation is highly encouraged as it helps in improving housing services and addressing any concerns or issues that may arise.

