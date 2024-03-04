TRICARE Providers Collaborate to Improve Patient Care

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic and Humana Military hosted their eighth annual TRICARE...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic and Humana Military hosted their eighth annual TRICARE Collaboration event February 27 at The Landing welcoming community healthcare providers to Fort Novosel. Over 150 participants attended, among those were representatives from the local hospitals in the area. Pictured left to right, Edward Clifton, Dale Medical Center, Bridget Stroud, TRICARE Contract Liaison; Jeff Brannon, Flowers Hospital; Sgt. Major Meredith Greene, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Lyster Army Health Clinic; Lt. Col. Garrett Holt Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander; Joey Hester, Medical Center Enterprise; and Trena Gosha, TRICARE Health System Consultant. see less | View Image Page

Lyster Army Health Clinic and Humana Military hosted their eighth annual TRICARE Collaboration event February 27 at The Landing welcoming community healthcare providers to Fort Novosel. The event gathers TRICARE network providers to enhance relationships, optimize Military Treatment Facility care and satisfaction while affording an opportunity for the military physicians and civilian providers to meet and talk medicine.



More than 150 healthcare providers, physicians, nursing, and administrative staff attended the event that included a meet and greet, static aircraft displays, welcome brief and presentation by Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander Lt. Col Garrett Holt, and presentations by Lt. Col. Emily Simmons, Command Flight Surgeon, United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE), and Dr. Loraine St. Onge, Research Administration Manager, U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory (USAARL).



Lt. Col. Holt remarked, “It was an immense pleasure to welcome our network partners to Fort Novosel. Communicating our collaborative work as a health system is critical to quality, outcome-based care for our patients. Further, this event had a direct and integral connection to the readiness of our warfighter and Army Aviation."



Bridget Stroud, TRICARE Contract Liaison, Resource Management Division at Lyster, said these types of collaboration events help strengthen the relationships between outside providers and Lyster. Stroud explained, “The collaboration allows us to provide updated Defense Health Agency (DHA) and Army Medicine information to our network providers. This allows us to create relationships that may result in better outcomes for our beneficiaries. It also gives us the opportunity to say, “thank you” to our network partners who play such a large part in our healthcare mission.”



Lyster sends patients to community network providers for services such as cardiovascular, dermatology, gastroenterology, general surgery, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, behavioral health, and urgent care. Having access to quality care in the local area is instrumental in the health of the force.



Holt concluded, “It is remarkable to witness this amazing Wiregrass community so committed to the health of Fort Novosel and the readiness of our Aviation professionals, Soldiers, their families, and retirees.”



To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic, visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.

Information on TRICARE can be found at www.humanamilitary.com/ or by calling 1-800-444-5445.