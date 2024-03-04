Lyster Army Health Clinic and Humana Military hosted their eighth annual TRICARE Collaboration event February 27 at The Landing welcoming community healthcare providers to Fort Novosel. Over 150 participants attended, among those were representatives from the local hospitals in the area. Pictured left to right, Edward Clifton, Dale Medical Center, Bridget Stroud, TRICARE Contract Liaison; Jeff Brannon, Flowers Hospital; Sgt. Major Meredith Greene, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Lyster Army Health Clinic; Lt. Col. Garrett Holt Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander; Joey Hester, Medical Center Enterprise; and Trena Gosha, TRICARE Health System Consultant.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 17:43
|Photo ID:
|8271939
|VIRIN:
|240227-O-TT449-1905
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRICARE Providers Collaborate to Improve Patient Care , by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TRICARE Providers Collaborate to Improve Patient Care
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT