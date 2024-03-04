TRICARE Providers Collaborate to Improve Patient Care

Lyster Army Health Clinic and Humana Military hosted their eighth annual TRICARE Collaboration event February 27 at The Landing welcoming community healthcare providers to Fort Novosel. Over 150 participants attended, among those were representatives from the local hospitals in the area. Pictured left to right, Edward Clifton, Dale Medical Center, Bridget Stroud, TRICARE Contract Liaison; Jeff Brannon, Flowers Hospital; Sgt. Major Meredith Greene, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Lyster Army Health Clinic; Lt. Col. Garrett Holt Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander; Joey Hester, Medical Center Enterprise; and Trena Gosha, TRICARE Health System Consultant.

