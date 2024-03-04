Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRICARE Providers Collaborate to Improve Patient Care

    TRICARE Providers Collaborate to Improve Patient Care

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Army Health Clinic and Humana Military hosted their eighth annual TRICARE Collaboration event February 27 at The Landing welcoming community healthcare providers to Fort Novosel. Over 150 participants attended, among those were representatives from the local hospitals in the area. Pictured left to right, Edward Clifton, Dale Medical Center, Bridget Stroud, TRICARE Contract Liaison; Jeff Brannon, Flowers Hospital; Sgt. Major Meredith Greene, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Lyster Army Health Clinic; Lt. Col. Garrett Holt Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander; Joey Hester, Medical Center Enterprise; and Trena Gosha, TRICARE Health System Consultant.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8271939
    VIRIN: 240227-O-TT449-1905
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRICARE Providers Collaborate to Improve Patient Care , by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TRICARE Providers Collaborate to Improve Patient Care

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lyster Army Health Clinic, Army Medicine, Medical Readiness Command East, DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT