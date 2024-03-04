Professionals gather at Shades of Green for FMWR conference.

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, IMCOM Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, IMCOM Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland greet Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation professionals during the FMWR Conference during the week of Feb. 5 in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Jasmine Quebral) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – More than 100 Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation directors across U.S. Army Installation Management Command gathered during the week of Feb. 5 at Shades of Green Armed Forces Recreation Center in Orlando, Florida.



The FMWR directors and professionals spent a productive week with professionals from IMCOM’s G9 Directorate, sharing information, best practices, and charting the course of future delivery of FMWR programs.



“It was not only an opportunity for networking and professional development, but it was also a chance to thank FWMR directors for their tireless support and unwavering dedication in taking care of our Soldiers and their families,” said Josh Gwinn, director of IMCOM’s G9 directorate, who noted it was the first time since 2018 the directors and G9 professionals gathered in person. “We’re assessing the feedback we gathered, identifying actionable items that will support and enhance current programs and provide a positive way ahead for FMWR’s support for Army readiness.”



Among the latest information conveyed and training conducted included MWR facility recapitalization, Child and Youth Services (CYS) and Information Technology (IT). The topics discussed were aligned with the FMWR Strategic Plan 2023-2030.



Lt. Gen Omar Jones, IMCOM Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland joined the group for a networking social and dinner recognition ceremony on the first night of the conference. Jones, as the keynote speaker, thanked the directors and professionals for the invaluable services FMWR provides to Soldiers and families, and he reflected on the positive impact FMWR programs had on his family.



“Army MWR professionals around the world have helped write the story of our Army journey, and millions of Soldiers, Army Families, and Soldiers for life have had similar adventures,” Jones said. “All made better and more rewarding because of Army MWR services, programs, and people.”



Jones also honored several FWMR professionals during the ceremony.



Joseph Moscone of Aberdeen Proving Ground received the Peter F. Isaacs FMWR Lifetime Achievement Award.



Fort Stewart’s Mark Germonprez, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Rhonda Hunter and USAG Weisbaden’s Gregory Holzinger earned the Order of the White Plume, the highest medal in support of FMWR programs.



Excellence in Management award winners were David Normand of Fort Campbell Cole Park Golf Course; Roni Stevens of Fort Stewart Marne Bowling Center; Katie Boyette of Fort Belvoir Patriot Pet Care.



Rick Helmrich of Picatinny Arsenal won the James A. Carroll Jr. Award for Excellence in Business Operation; Joseph Farrar of Fort Campbell’s Robert F. Sink Library won the Excellence in Recreation Award; and Fort Knox MWR won the National Recreation and Park Association Gold Medal Award.