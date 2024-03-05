Twelve IMCOM professionals graduate from CES Intermediate Course

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – During his December 2023 Town Hall, IMCOM Commanding General Lt. Gen. Omar Jones encouraged IMCOM professionals to seek developmental opportunities.



Twelve IMCOM professionals recently heeded that call. They seized an opportunity when the Army Management Staff College provided a mobile education team to teach the Civilian Education System Intermediate Course from Feb. 5-23 at Joint Base San Antonio.



Those who graduated include Darlene Pantoja, Jaime Ruiz, and Brittney McClure-Crawford from G1; Brenda Bailey from G4, Andrea Burton, Dorothy Jefferson and Marilynn Rivera-Santiago from G8; Ryan Guffey and Regina Martinez from G9; Senitta Conyers from EDCG Command Group; Keith Richardson from SGS; and Anitra Kinder from Protocol.



“By promoting developmental opportunities and investing in our people, the command is creating a positive environment where we can learn that we have more to offer than just what our current position dictates," Kinder said. “We can be self-reflective, actively listen and support our teammates and find innovative solutions to our command’s issues – even in areas where we are not necessarily the primary. It only serves to build mutual trust and a shared understanding of our commander’s intent.



“By investing in us (the workforce) our leaders can recoup the benefits of an energized team that can seek to view the bigger picture from a new perspective and be proud of what we do and find ways to make it better,” Kinder added.



Ruiz, a career skills program coordinator, said the CES Intermediate Course exceeded his expectations.



“The course was everything I needed to be a stronger leader and professional,” Ruiz said. “It was such an exceptional experience and more importantly I’m leaving with great lifelong friendships.”



Pantoja said she didn’t know what to expect as far as the workload the classroom environment, but she quickly adapted.



“Once I got to know them, I was able to be myself and express myself thoughtfully and with openness,” she said. “The course also gave us the opportunity to further embrace the Army culture and the Service Culture at IMCOM through such practices as Core Leader attributes and competencies, critical and creative thinking, and trust and team building.



“Overall, it was such a rewarding experience. This course is something that I will constantly refer to and will carry with me for the rest of my career,” Pantoja added.

