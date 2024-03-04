Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Joint Warfighters Conduct Palletized Effects Familiarization in CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.05.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Robert Porter 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Central

    Special Operations Task Group-Central and Air Forces Central Airmen from throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility recently conducted orientations and static on-load/off-load procedure familiarization for the rapid employment of palletized movements with Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) cradles from an MC-130J Commando II combat transport aircraft.

    Loading JASSM cradles into the special operations aircraft, the Airmen worked with SOTG-C crews and maintenance personnel to rehearse standard operating procedures for future palletized movements within the region.

    This iteration builds upon previous activities within CENTCOM with regards to palletized movements.

    Palletized effects have the potential to assist in multiple scenarios on the spectrum of conflict ranging from contested resupply to kinetic effects.

