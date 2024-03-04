U.S. Joint Warfighters Conduct Palletized Effects Familiarization in CENTCOM

Courtesy Photo | U. S. Special Operations Task Group-Central and Air Forces Central Airmen conduct...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U. S. Special Operations Task Group-Central and Air Forces Central Airmen conduct orientations and static on-load/off-load familiarization rehearsals to rapidly employ a litany of effects via airdrop from existing airlift platforms, such as the MC-130J Commando II at undisclosed location in southwest Asia recently. Palletized effects has the potential to assist in multiple scenarios on the spectrum of conflict ranging from contested resupply to kinetic effects. see less | View Image Page

Special Operations Task Group-Central and Air Forces Central Airmen from throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility recently conducted orientations and static on-load/off-load procedure familiarization for the rapid employment of palletized movements with Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) cradles from an MC-130J Commando II combat transport aircraft.



Loading JASSM cradles into the special operations aircraft, the Airmen worked with SOTG-C crews and maintenance personnel to rehearse standard operating procedures for future palletized movements within the region.



This iteration builds upon previous activities within CENTCOM with regards to palletized movements.



Palletized effects have the potential to assist in multiple scenarios on the spectrum of conflict ranging from contested resupply to kinetic effects.