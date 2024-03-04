A chat with John Cruz: U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz base operations manager turned Army Professional of the Year

Courtesy Photo | John Cruz, base operations manager for Germersheim Army Depot, recipient of ...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | John Cruz, base operations manager for Germersheim Army Depot, recipient of Installation Management Command Europe’s region-wide Army professional of the year for fiscal year 2023 on Feb. 20, 2024. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – In both military and civilian sectors of the U.S. government, awards are an important way to recognize those who demonstrate dedication and performance within their respective organizations or units. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is no stranger to having its outstanding employees stock their shelves with well-deserved accolades, celebrating their dedication and hard work to the garrison and the Army.



We recently spoke with John Cruz, base operations manager for Germersheim Army Depot, who was awarded Installation Management Command Europe’s region-wide Army professional of the year for fiscal year 2023, on Feb. 20, 2024.



First off John, congratulations on winning IMCOM’s Europe region-wide Army professional of the year! That must be a great accomplishment for you.



Thank you so much! I am very grateful to know that I am on the right track. However, I’d be remiss if I didn’t share this recognition with our garrison team for their willingness to help me out. I could not have done my work without the support coming from our garrison leadership and the team.



And wow. Leading the renovation of a German Kantine kitchen that costs over $8,000. How does it feel to have been part of this renovation?



It feels great! I mean, I learned a few things during this process. Weeks after arriving to the organization, our Directorate of Public Works team presented me with a Facilities Engineering Work Request--submitted by my predecessor—to replace various outdated and unsafe kitchen equipment. Kudos to our DPW and Directorate of Emergency Services team for their continued support!



So, it seems like it was a group effort.



Indeed, it was! In essence, the groundwork had already been established even before I arrived at the organization. All I did was pick up the slack and continued where my predecessor left off. Taking on this project, I had to learn the business model for operating Kantines in U.S. installations in Germany. Thankfully, our Resource Management team got me trained up on the rights and obligations for establishing on-post, licensed -operated Kantines. Working together with our garrison team made the renovation possible.



And not to mention, you ensured local-national employees they would receive a hot lunch without having to leave the Kaserne!



The Kantine has been in existence for quite some time to provide daily meal services for local national employees. Replacing kitchen equipment that are 15 to 20 years of age is good for business. Not to mention, it’s just safe to have new kitchen equipment.



Speaking of your accomplishments, what’s your favorite part of being a base operations manager?



The best part of my job is the opportunity to constantly learn and grow as well as provide base operations support to our customers in the delivery of garrison services.



Do you remember where you were when you found out you were named IMCOM’s Europe region-wide Army professional of the year?



I just got home. My wife and I returned from a weekend trip to Mallorca. When I turned on my computer, I saw several messages congratulating me for receiving the IMCOM’s Europe region-wide Army professional of the year award.



Such a great way to find out! Anyone you want to thank for winning the award?



Yes, I would like to thank our garrison leadership for trusting me with this assignment. I thoroughly enjoy working with our garrison team. I could not have done the work I do without the support of an incredible team of Army professionals.



I know the winners get a 16-hour time off award—how will you spend the two days off work?



I am uncertain at this time, but perhaps a future weekend trip with my wife.



Weekend trips are the way to go! What else can the Army Professional of the Year brag about?



I see this as a shared recognition with the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz team. Kudos to us!



What’s a fun fact—work aside—that no one knows about you?



I am old school. Like my father, I have this fascination with quality handmade dress shoes. You know, the kind that you get to keep for a long time. All that is required is to get the shoes resoled. I actually went to the Carmina Shoemaker during my weekend trip to Mallorca. It was a wonderful experience to see and try on these quality Spanish-made dress shoes.



And lastly, favorite memory about working for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz?



My favorite memory about working for USAG RP is the opportunity to learn and grow. In this job, I get represent the command and work closely with tenant unit commanders along with local community officials. I get to be a spokesperson for the organization--informing tenant unit commanders and local community leaders on who we are, and what we do. This is my most favorite part of the job.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.