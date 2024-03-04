Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Installation Management Command Europe’s region-wide Army professional of the year

    Installation Management Command Europe’s region-wide Army professional of the year

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    John Cruz, base operations manager for Germersheim Army Depot, recipient of Installation Management Command Europe’s region-wide Army professional of the year for fiscal year 2023 on Feb. 20, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8270634
    VIRIN: 240305-A-UA555-1001
    Resolution: 1512x1948
    Size: 690.85 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation Management Command Europe’s region-wide Army professional of the year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A chat with John Cruz: U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz base operations manager turned Army Professional of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #strongertogether #target_news_Europe #Armystrong #Armyprofessionaloftheyear #awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT