Air Force medical team launches first LAMAT assistance mission in St. Vincent

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell | U.S. Air Force active duty and reserve personnel stand in formation for a group photo during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 3, 2024. This is the first opportunity for the U.S. Southern Command directed medical team to collaborate and partner with St. Vincent medical professionals to deliver support and resources to the island nation and its healthcare system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent and the Grenadines – A team of U.S. Air Force medical and support personnel have arrived for its first medical assistance engagements in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4.



Thirty-four active duty and reserve Airmen traveled to St. Vincent in support of this year’s Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission, where members will be working closely with their host nation counterparts to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education.



“The LAMAT mission is unique,” said Lt. Col. Jessica Arcilla, troop commander. “The scope of our work is vast, but our focus is clear – to work together with our counterparts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to ultimately provide needed care for patients.”



This is the first opportunity for the U.S. Southern Command directed medical team to collaborate and partner with St. Vincent medical professionals to deliver support and resources to the island nation and its healthcare system.



“With the support of our medical system here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, I am very confident that LAMAT 2024 will deliver medical care services of a highest quality and standard to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines across the various health facilities in which they will be functioning,” remarked Cuthbert Knights, permanent secretary, Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment.



Patient’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures.



“I trust that this opportunity offered in love, results in a healthier, happier and more productive St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” said Dr. Tamara Brown, director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. “For it is often said that the health of a nation is the wealth of a nation, and when nations collaborate on this front, the rewards will undoubtedly be better than any singular effort.”



This is the third medical assistance mission in the lineup for LAMAT 2024, with teams having visited Suriname in February and currently wrapping up operations in St. Lucia by 6 March. The fourth and final LAMAT mission will be held in St. Kitts and Nevis.