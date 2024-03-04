U.S. Air Force active duty and reserve personnel stand in formation for a group photo during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 3, 2024. This is the first opportunity for the U.S. Southern Command directed medical team to collaborate and partner with St. Vincent medical professionals to deliver support and resources to the island nation and its healthcare system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 22:11 Photo ID: 8270146 VIRIN: 240303-F-AN818-1059 Resolution: 8519x5679 Size: 33.73 MB Location: KINGSTOWN, VC Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force medical team launches first LAMAT assistance mission in St. Vincent, by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.