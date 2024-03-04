Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force medical team launches first LAMAT assistance mission in St. Vincent

    KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force active duty and reserve personnel stand in formation for a group photo during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 3, 2024. This is the first opportunity for the U.S. Southern Command directed medical team to collaborate and partner with St. Vincent medical professionals to deliver support and resources to the island nation and its healthcare system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Location: KINGSTOWN, VC
    TAGS

    Medical Assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness
    St. Vincent and the Grenadines
    LAMAT24

