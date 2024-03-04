Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A look at how Business and Enterprise Systems supports warfighters (PODCAST)

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Story by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is a collection of more than 28,000 Airmen, civilian and contractor employees that collectively work to support the diverse needs of the Air Force.

    In this Leadership Log podcast, we “pull back the curtain” and look at how the Business and Enterprise Systems (BES) Directorate provides essential tools and services to warfighters.

    As Deputy Program Executive Officer and Deputy Director Col. Walter Bustelo explains, BES’ services are enormous - “we're impacting 3.3 million people every day” - and that BES “run[s] the systems that run the Air Force.”

    Some of the assets BES manages include aircraft maintenance tracking, overseeing promotion management systems (eBOSS), financial services and cutting-edge software development via initiatives like BESPIN.

    This work, A look at how Business and Enterprise Systems supports warfighters (PODCAST), by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 109: How BES supports warfighters
