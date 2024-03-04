AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 109: How BES supports warfighters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this Leadership Log podcast, we “pull back the curtain” and look at how the Business and Enterprise Systems (BES) Directorate provides essential tools and services to warfighters.



As Deputy Program Executive Officer and Deputy Director Col. Walter Bustelo explains, BES’ services are enormous - “we're impacting 3.3 million people every day” - and that BES “run[s] the systems that run the Air Force.” (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)