In this Leadership Log podcast, we “pull back the curtain” and look at how the Business and Enterprise Systems (BES) Directorate provides essential tools and services to warfighters.
As Deputy Program Executive Officer and Deputy Director Col. Walter Bustelo explains, BES’ services are enormous - “we're impacting 3.3 million people every day” - and that BES “run[s] the systems that run the Air Force.” (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 15:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|914624
|VIRIN:
|240304-O-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110158906
|Length:
|00:17:19
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 109: How BES supports warfighters, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A look at how Business and Enterprise Systems supports warfighters (PODCAST)
