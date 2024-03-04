Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 109: How BES supports warfighters

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In this Leadership Log podcast, we “pull back the curtain” and look at how the Business and Enterprise Systems (BES) Directorate provides essential tools and services to warfighters.

    As Deputy Program Executive Officer and Deputy Director Col. Walter Bustelo explains, BES’ services are enormous - “we're impacting 3.3 million people every day” - and that BES “run[s] the systems that run the Air Force.” (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 15:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914624
    VIRIN: 240304-O-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_110158906
    Length: 00:17:19
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 109: How BES supports warfighters, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFLCMC

