USS John Finn Conducts Port Visit in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand –

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) concluded a port visit in Pattaya, Thailand, Mar. 29.



The port visit demonstrated the U.S. commitment to regional partnerships, and helped foster growing relationships, as well as offered Sailors the opportunity to relax and enjoy Thailand's culture, cuisine and exotic attractions.



“It was an honor to bring the USS John Finn to Thailand,” said Cmdr. Earvin Taylor, commanding officer of USS John Finn. “Our crew was warmly welcomed, and we enjoyed the opportunity to experience their rich culture and history. We are grateful for the hospitality received, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Thailand in the years to come.”



Port calls are part of the Navy’s routine operations. They reflect the mutual interest between the U.S. and its partner nations, allowing Sailors an opportunity to decompress from the high demand of life at sea, contributing to the overall mission readiness of the ship.



While in port, crew members had the opportunity to participate in tours sponsored by John Finn’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department, including a tiger park, elephant riding and snorkeling.



"This was a great opportunity for our Sailors to get some well deserved rest and recovery," said Lt. John Eldridge, chaplain of the USS John Finn. "Thailand is a beautiful country, filled with endless travels, exotics and things to do. It was certainly a nice morale boost for the crew and we look forward to coming back to Thailand."



John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet in the world, and with the help of a network of alliances and partners from 35 other maritime-nations, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 Location: PATTAYA, TH