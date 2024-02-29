USS John Finn Conducts Thailand Port Visit

PATTAYA, Thailand (Feb. 25, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducts a port visit in Pattaya, Thailand, Feb. 25. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 11:33
|Photo ID:
|8268656
|VIRIN:
|240225-N-YS413-1043
|Resolution:
|5742x3672
|Size:
|914.75 KB
|Location:
|PATTAYA, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
USS John Finn Conducts Port Visit in Thailand
