USS John Finn Conducts Thailand Port Visit

PATTAYA, Thailand (Feb. 25, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducts a port visit in Pattaya, Thailand, Feb. 25. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

